Cabinet Secretary chairs NCMC meeting on cyclone Nivar

New Delhi, November 25, 2020

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) through video conferencing with the Chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday on the measures being taken to cope with cyclone Nivar that is expected to cross the coast in the evening today.

The meeting was also attended by Secretaries of different Ministries at the Centre, an official press release said.

Gauba said that the aim should be to ensure that there is no loss of life, damage is minimum and normalcy is restored in power, telecom and other important sectors in the shortest possible time.

The Chief Secretaries informed the NCMC about their preparedness. DG, IMD briefed the committee about the latest situation of the cyclone, while DG, NDRF informed about the preparedness to meet the situation in next three days and said that 30 teams of NDRF have so far been deployed and 20 additional teams have been kept on standby for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea and the people in coastal areas are also being evacuated to shelter houses.

The Cabinet Secretary assured all necessary Central assistance to the state governments to overcome this situation.

