Cabinet okays relaxation in educational qualification for recruitment of Chhattisgarh tribals as CRPF constables

New Delhi, June 1, 2022

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs to relax the requisite minimum educational qualification from 10th class pass to 8th class for the recruitment of 400 tribal candidates as Constable (General Duty) in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from three districts of South Chattisgarh -- Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma.

Apart from issuing advertisement in local newspapers and adopting all means for wider publicity of the recruitment rally in the interior areas of these three districts, CRPF would subsequently impart formal education during the probation period to these newly recruited trainees, an official press release said.

The release said the decision would help 400 tribal youths from interior areas of the three districts get employment opportunities. Appropriate relaxation in physical standards for recruitment will also be given by the Ministry of Home Affairs, it said.

CRPF is one of Central Armed Police Forces, basically meant for duties like maintenance of law and order, tackling counter insurgency and maintaining internal security.

The release said the 400 youth recruited through this process would be confirmed in service only after acquiring the prescribed minimum educational qualification of standard 10th pass.

CRPF would extend all possible support like providing study material, books and coaching assistance during their probation period, it said.

The probation period may be extended suitably, if required, to facilitate new recruits to acquire the prescribed education qualification. In order to facilitate them to take the 10th standard exam, these recruits will be registered with National Institute of Open Schools recognized by Central/State Governments.

During 2016-17, CRPF had raised one Bastariya Battalion by recruiting Scheduled Tribe candidates from four districts -- Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur and Sukma -- of Chhattisgarh. However, it could not yield optimum results as native youths from the interior areas could not compete in the recruitment process due to non- fulfillment of requisite educational qualification of Class 10 pass.

NNN