Cabinet okays re-establishment of Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy

New Delhi, June 4, 2020

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for the re-establishment of the Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy (PCIM&H) as a Subordinate Office under the Ministry of AYUSH.

This will be done by merging the Pharmacopoeia Laboratory for Indian Medicine (PLIM) and Homoeopathic Pharmacopoeia Laboratory (HPL) into it. These two central laboratories were established in Ghaziabad in 1975, an official press release said.

At present, PCIM&H is an autonomous body under the aegis of the Ministry of AYUSH established since 2010. The merger is aimed at optimizing the use of infrastructural facilities, technical manpower and financial resources of the three organizations for enhancing the standardization outcomes of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy drugs towards their effective regulation and quality control.

The merger will facilitate focused and cohesive development of standards of AYUSH drugs and publication of pharmacopoeias and formularies. It is also intended to accord legal status to the merged structure of PCIM&H and its laboratory by virtue of making the necessary amendment and enabling provisions in the Drugs & Cosmetics Rules, 1945, the release said.

Consultation in this regard has been done with the Director-General Health Services, Drugs Controller General and Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani Drugs Technical Advisory Board (ASUDTAB), which is a statutory body under the provisions of Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 meant for advising Central and State Governments in regulatory matters of ASLT drugs.

Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance has concurred the proposal of realigning the posts and hierarchical structure of the merged organisations.

PLIM & HPL, which are subordinate offices, and PCIM&H, an autonomous organization under Ministry of AYUSH, are going to be merged to establish PCIM&H, as a subordinate office of the Ministry with a common administrative control, the release said.

Post-merger, PCIM&H will have an adequate administrative structure under the Ministry to strive for augmenting the capacity and outcomes of pharmacopoeial work, achieving harmonization of pharmacopoeial standards of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy drugs, preventing duplication and overlapping of drug standardization work and optimal utilization of resources in an effective manner.

