Cabinet approves opening of Indian Missions in Estonia, Paraguay and Dominican Republic

New Delhi, December 30, 2020

The Union Cabinet today approved the opening of three Indian Missions in Estonia, Paraguay and the Dominican Republic in 2021.

Opening of Indian missions in these countries will help expand India’s diplomatic footprint, deepen political relations, enable the growth of bilateral trade, investment and economic engagements, facilitate stronger people-to-people contacts, bolster political outreach in multilateral fora and help garner support for India’s foreign policy objectives, an official press release said.

Indian missions in these countries will also better assist the Indian community and protect their interests, it said.

"The objective of the foreign policy is to build a conducive environment for India’s growth and development through partnerships with friendly countries. Missions and Posts across the world serve as conduits of the nation’s relations with partner countries," the release said.

"Enhancement of India’s diplomatic presence will, inter-alia, provide market access for Indian companies and bolster the exports of goods and services. It would have a direct impact in augmenting domestic production and employment in line with the goal of a self-reliant India or ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’," it added.

