Cabinet approves MoU between India, UAE for Scientific and Technical Cooperation

New Delhi, January 13, 2021

The Union Cabinet today gave its approval to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Scientific and Technical Cooperation between National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), India.

The MoU provides for sharing of knowledge, data and operational products for meteorological, seismological and oceanic services, such as radar, satellite, tide gauges, seismic and meteorological stations, an official press release said.

Among other things, the MoU provides for:

--Exchange of experience/visits in term of scientists, research scholars and specialists, etc. for the purpose of research, training, consultation, focused on climatic information services, satellite data utilization for now casting and tropical cyclones forecasting.

--Exchange of scientific and technical information related to common interest activities.

----Organization of bilateral scientific and technical seminars/ workshops/ conferences and training courses on problems related to the fields of cooperation mentioned in the MoU and of interest to both countries.

--Other fields of cooperation as may be mutually agreed upon by the parties.

--Deployment of Meteorological observation networks on mutual agreement over Ocean waters.

--Cooperation in the development of special capacities of tsunami models researches for faster and more reliable forecasts of tsunamis propagating through the Oman Sea and Arabian Sea which affect the coastal areas of India and the North East of UAE.

--Cooperation to support the Tsunami Early Warning Centre (TEWC) in the form of forecast modelling software, specifically designed to support the Tsunami forecasting operations.

--Sharing the real-time seismic data of some of the seismic stations situated in south and west of India and north of the UAE for monitoring the seismic activities which may generate tsunami in the Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman.

--Cooperate in the field of seismology which includes the study of seismic activities having the potential to generate tsunami waves in Arabian Sea and Oman Sea.

--Cooperation in early warnings of sand and dust storms through the exchange of knowledge.

According to the release, collaborative participation within MoES (India) and NCM-UAE in terms of activities related to multi-hazard early warning system and climate resilience can significantly contribute to economic growth in the region.

"The scientific activities being carried out by the respective Institutes in India and NCM-UAE were discussed during the UAE delegation visit at MoES on 8th November 2019 and found many common areas of research. Both sides showed interest in the scientific and technical collaborations faster and more reliable forecasts of Tsunamis propagating through the Oman Sea and Arabian Sea which affect the coastal areas of India and North East of UAE," the release added.

NNN