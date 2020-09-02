Cabinet approves "Mission Karmayogi" -- National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building

New Delhi, September 2, 2020

The Union Cabinet today gave its approval for launching a National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) aimed at a comprehensive reform of the capacity building apparatus at the individual, institutional and process levels for efficient public service delivery.

A Human Resource (HR) Council headed by the Prime Minister will approve and monitor the civil service capacity building plans, an official press release said.

It is also proposed to set up a Capacity Building Commission, with a view to ensuring a uniform approach in managing and regulating the capacity building ecosystem on a collaborative and co-sharing basis.

The role of the Commission will be to assist the PM Public Human Resources Council in approving the Annual Capacity Building Plans.

The Public Human Resources Council comprising of select Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, eminent public HR practitioners, thinkers, global thought leaders and Public Service functionaries under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister will serve as the apex body for providing strategic direction to the task of Civil Services reform and capacity building, the release said.

The proposed Commission will seek to harmonize training standards, create shared faculty and resources and have a supervisory role over all Central Training Institutions, it said.

There will be a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for owning and operating the digital assets and the technological platform for online training. The Coordination Unit will be headed by the Cabinet Secretary.

NPCSCB has been designed to lay the foundations for capacity building for civil servants so that they remain entrenched in Indian culture and sensibilities and remain connected with their roots, while they learn from the best institutions and practices across the world.

The programme will be delivered by setting up an Integrated Government Online Training-iGOTKarmayogiPlatform.

The programme’s core guiding principles will be supporting the transition from rules-based to roles-based HR Management. It will seek to align the work allocation of civil servants by matching their competencies to the requirements of the post.

It will emphasize "on-site learning" to complement the "off-site" learning. It will create an ecosystem of shared training infrastructure including learning materials, institutions and personnel.

The programme will calibrate all Civil Service positions to a Framework of Roles, Activities and Competencies (FRACs) approach. It will create and deliver learning content relevant to the identified FRACs in every Government entity.

The program seeks to make available to all civil servants, an opportunity to continuously build and strengthen their behavioural, functional and domain competencies in their self-driven and mandated learning paths.

It will enable all the Central Ministries and Departments and Organizations to directly invest their resources towards co-creation and sharing the collaborative and common ecosystem of learning through an annual financial subscription for every employee.

It will encourage and partner with the best-in-class learning content creators including public training institutions, universities and individual experts.

It will undertake data analytics in respect of data emit provided by iGOT- Karmayogi pertaining to various aspects of capacity building, content creation, user feedback and mapping of competencies and identify areas for policy reforms.

It will exercise functional supervision over all Central Training Institutions dealing with civil services capacity building.

It will create shared learning resources, including internal and external faculty and resource centres. It will coordinate and supervise the implementation of the Capacity Building Plans with the stakeholder Departments.

It will make recommendations on standardization of training and capacity building, pedagogy and methodology. It will set norms for common mid-career training programs across all civil services.

The Programme will suggest policy interventions required in the areas of HR Management and Capacity Building to the Government.

The iGOT-Karmayogi platform brings the scale and state-of-the-art infrastructure to augment the capacities of more than 20 million officials in India, the release said.

"The platform is expected to evolve into a vibrant and world-class marketplace for content where carefully curated and vetted digital e-learning material will be made available. Besides capacity building, service matters like confirmation after probation period, deployment, work assignment and notification of vacancies etc. would eventually be integrated with the proposed competency framework," it said.

To cover around 4.6 million Central employees, a sum of Rs 510.86 crore will be spent over a period of 5 years from 2020-21 to 2024-25. The expenditure is partly funded by multilateral assistance to the tune of USD 50 million.

A wholly owned Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for NPCSCB will be set up under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013. The SPV will be a "not-for-profit" company and will own and manage iGOT-Karmayogi platform. The SPV will create and operationalize the content, marketplace and manage key business services of the platform, relating to content validation, independent proctored assessments and telemetry data availability.

The SPV will own all Intellectual Property Rights on behalf of the Government. An appropriate monitoring and evaluation framework will also be put in place for performance evaluation of all users of the platform to generate a dashboard view of Key Performance Indicators.

"The capacity of Civil Services plays a vital role in rendering a wide variety of services, implementing welfare programmes and performing core governance functions. A transformational change in Civil Service Capacity is proposed to be brought about by organically linking the transformation of work culture, strengthening public institutions and adopting modern technology to build civil service capacity with the overall aim of ensuring efficient delivery of services to citizens," the release added.

