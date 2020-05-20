Cabinet approves J&K (Adaptation of State Laws) Second Order, 2020

New Delhi, May 20, 2020

The Union Cabinet today gave its ex-post facto approval for the Jammu & Kashmir (Adaptation of State Laws) Second Order, 2020 issued under section 96 of Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The order has further modified the applicability of domicile conditions to all level of jobs in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir under the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Act (Act No. XVI of 2010).

The order would apply the specified domicile criterion for employment to all posts in Jammu & Kashmir, an official press release added.

