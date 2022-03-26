Cabinet approves extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for another 6 months

New Delhi, March 26, 2022

The Union Cabinet has extended by another six months, till September 2022, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) under which the poorest famiies would get additional free rations over and above their normal quota of foodgrains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

An official press release said the decision was in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and his government's concern and sensitivity towards poor and vulnerable sections of society.

The Phase V of PM-GKAY scheme was to end in March 2022. The scheme has been under implementation since April 2020, as the largest food security programme in the world.

The Government has spent approximately Rs. 2.60 lakh crore so far on the scheme and another Rs. 80,000 crore will be spent over the next six months till September 2022 in Phase VI, taking the total expenditure under PM-GKAY to nearly Rs. 3.40 lakh crore, the release said.

This will cover nearly 80 crore beneficiaries across India and, like before, the scheme would be fully funded by the Government of India.

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly abated and economic activities are gathering momentum, this PM-GKAY extension would ensure that no poor household goes to bed without food during this time of recovery.

Under the extended PM-GKAY, each beneficiary will get an additional 5 kg of free rations per person per month in addition to his normal quota of foodgrains under the NFSA. This means that every poor household would get nearly double the normal quantity of ration.

The Government had allocated about 759 LMT of free foodgrains under the PM-GKAY till Phase V. With another 244 LMT of free foodgrains under this extension (Phase VI), the aggregate allocation of free foodgrains under the PM-GKAY now stands at 1,003 LMT.

The benefit of free ration can be availed through portability by any migrant labour or beneficiary under One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) plan from nearly 5 lakh ration shops across the country. So far, over 61 crore portability transactions have benefitted the beneficiaries away from their homes.

This has been made possible due to highest ever procurement despite the century’s worst pandemic with highest ever payment to farmers by the Government, the release added.

NNN