Cabinet approves export of Akash missiles, creates committee for faster approval of exports

New Delhi, December 30, 2020

The Union Cabinet today gave its approval for the export of the Akash Missile System and created a committee for faster approval for exports.

Akash is a surface-to-air missile with a range of 25 km, inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2014 and in the Indian Army the following year.

India was growing in its capabilities of manufacturing a wide variety of defence platforms and missiles for achieving the target of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, a self-sufficient India. Akash missile has more than 96% indigenous components, an official press release said.

According to it, following the induction of the Akash missile in the Services, several friendly countries had shown interest in it during international exhibitions and events like Def Expo and Aero India at home.

The Cabinet approval will facilitate Indian manufactures to participate in RFI/RFP issued by various countries, the release said.

So far, Indian defence exports included parts, components and so on. The export of big platforms was minimal. This decision will help the country to improve its defence products and make them globally competitive. The export version of Akash will be different from the system currently deployed with the Indian Armed Forces, it said.

Besides Akash, several countries have expressed interest in other major platforms like Coastal Surveillance System, Radars and Air platforms. To provide faster approvals for export of such platforms, a committee comprising the Defence Minister, External Affairs Minister and National Security Adviser has been created.

The committee would authorise exports of major indigenous platforms to various countries. The committee would also explore various available options including the Government-to-Government route.

"The Union Government intends to focus on exporting high-value defence platforms, to achieve a target of $ 5 billion of defence export and improve strategic relations with friendly foreign countries," the release added.

