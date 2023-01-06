Cabinet approves continuation of schemes of Ministry of DoNER with an outlay of Rs 12,882.2 crore

New Delhi, January 6, 2023

Thursday approved continuation of the schemes of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region , with an outlay of Rs 12,882.2 crore, for the balance period of the 15th Finance Commission (2022-23 to 2025-26).

An official press release said that, based on the Expendidture Finance Committee (EFC) recommendations, the outlay for the North East Special Infrastructure Scheme (NESIDS) will be Rs. 8,139.5 crore, including committed liabilities of ongoing projects.

The outlay for "Schemes of NEC" will be Rs. 3,202.7 crore including committed liabilities of ongoing projects.

The outlay for Special Packages for BTC, DHATC and KAATC in Assam is Rs.1,540 (BTC- Rs 500 crore, KAATC – Rs 750 crore and old packages of BTC, DHATC & KAATC – Rs 290 crore).

The NESIDS, a Central Sector Scheme with 100% Central funding, has been restructured having two components – NESIDS (Roads) and NESIDS (Other than Road Infrastructure).

The Ministry’s new scheme “Prime Minister’s Development initiative for the north eastern region - PM-Devine” (with an outlay of Rs. 6, 600 crore), has been approved earlier in october-2022 separately, under which larger and high impact proposals under infrastructure, social development and livelihood sectors are taken.

The release said the objectives of the schemes of the MDoNER is to supplement the efforts of the different Central Ministries & Departments on one hand and the felt needs of the NE Region States on the other, for uncovered development/welfare activities.

The MDoNER Schemes help provide gap-filling support to the eight North Eastern States as per their felt needs, by taking up projects – e.g., for developing infrastructure to mitigate connectivity and social sector deficits and enhancing livelihood and employment opportunities in the region.

Extension of the approved schemes for the balance of the 15th finance commission period, i.e. upto fy 2025-26, would enable better planning for implementation of the schemes in terms of project selection, front loading of sanction of the projects, and project implementation during the scheme period.

Efforts will be made to complete maximum number of the projects by 2025-26 so that there are minimum committed liabilities beyond this year. Therefore, schemes would have new sanctions in 2022-23 and 2023-24 primarily; while expenditure would continue to be incurred during 2024-25 and 2025-26. focused attention will be given to complete the ongoing sanctioned projects.

