Bye-elections to fill two RS seats from Kerala to be held on August 24

New Delhi, July 31, 2020

Bye-elections to two seats in the Rajya Sabha (Council of States) from Uttar Pradesh and Kerala will take place on August 24, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced here on Thursday.

The two seats fell vacant following the deaths of Beni Prasad Verma from Uttar Pradesh and M P Veerendra Kumar from Kerala.

Verma passed away on March 2. His term was to end on July 4, 2022. Veerendra Kumar died on May 28. His term was to end on April 2, 2022.

According to the schedule drawn up by the ECI, issuing of notification will take place on August 6. The last date of making nominations will be August 13. Scrutiny of nominations will be on August 14 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature on August 17. Polling will be held on August 24 from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm.

Counting of votes will take place on August 24. The election process is to be completed by August 26.

The Commission has also directed the Chief Secretaries concerned to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections.

