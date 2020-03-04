Bye-election to Rajya Sabha from Haryana to be held on March 26

New Delhi, March 4, 2020

The Election Commission has said that it would hold a bye-election on March 26 to fill a vacancy from Haryana in the Rajya Sabha caused by the resignation of Birender Singh.

According to the schedule announced here yesterday, the notification for the bye-election will be issued on March 6. The last date for filing of nominations will be on March 13. Scrutiny will take place on March 16. The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be on March 18.

Polling will be held on March 26 from 0900 hours to 1600 hours. The counting of votes will be taken up at 1700 hours on the same day.

