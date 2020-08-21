Bye-election to fill late Amar Singh's RS seat on September 11

New Delhi, August 21, 2020

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today announced that a bye-election would be held on September 11 to fill the vacancy in the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh caused by the death of sitting member Amar Singh on August 1.

According to the schedule drawn up by the ECI, the issue of notifications will take place on August 25. The last date for filing nominations will be September 1. Scrutiny will take place on September 2 with the last date for withdrawal of candidature on September 4.

Voting will be from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on September 11. Counting of votes will be from 5:00 pm on the same day.

The Commission directed the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures were complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election.

