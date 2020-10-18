Buldhana pattern of water conservation gets national recognition

New Delhi, October 18, 2020

Maharashtra's "Buldhana Pattern" of water conservation has won national recognition and the NITI Aayog is in the process of formulating a National Policy on water conversation based on it, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Gadkari, in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, urged the Maharashtra Government also to adopt the "Buldhana Pattern" for water conservation.

Gadkari holds the portfolios of Road Transport & Highways and MSME in the Union Cabinet.

He said synchronisation of the national highway construction and water conservation was achieved for the first time in Buldhana district, by using soil from the water bodies, nullahs and rivers.

This consequently led to the increase in capacity of water storage across the water-bodies in Buldana district and it came to be known as 'Buldhana Pattern'.

"With this activity in Maharashtra, 225 lakh cubic metre of soil was used in National Highway construction and the resultant widening/deepening resulted in an increase of 22,500 TMC of water storage capacity with no cost to the state government," he added.

The Minister also referred to Agro-Vision -- an agriculture convention held in Nagpur every year. He pressed for adopting the cost-efficient "Buldhana pattern" of road-construction nation-wide, especially in the regions which were facing the problem of water scarcity.

He said the "Tamswada Pattern" of water conservation project taken up in Nagpur and Wardha district involved rainwater harvesting, conservation and groundwater recharge works to increase the water storage capacity of natural water bodies in Eastern Vidarbha. "Tamswada pattern" was being implemented in 60 villages in Nagpur and Wardha districts and the work has already been completed in 40 villages.

Taking note of the recurring crisis of floods being faced by Mumbai, which results in heavy loss of property and life, Gadkari had earlier requested Maharashtra government to take the initiative for preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the formation of the State Water Grid, on the lines of National Power Grid or the Highway Grid, to address the issue of excess water diversion into water-deficient regions.

He also expressed the hope that the creation of a State Water Grid and adopting water conservations work under "Buldana Pattern" will increase the agriculture production and bring prosperity in farmer’s economic life in Vidarbha.

