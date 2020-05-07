Buddha’s teachings more relevant in times of turmoil, says Modi

New Delhi, May 7, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said at a time when there is turmoil in the world, a feeling of sadness, despair and frustration, the teachings of Lord Buddha become even more relevant.

Addressing a virtual Vesak Buddha Purnima Day organised by the International Buddhist organization, Modi said the Buddha had stated that human beings should constantly strive to overcome difficult situations. Getting tired and defeated is not an option. Today, all of us are also constantly working together to get out of a difficult situation.

Lord Buddha had stressed the qualities of mercy, compassion and a nonchalant attitude either in happiness and sorrow and accepting someone with all his virtues and faults- These truths continue to be the inspiration of the land of India.

“You are also seeing today that India is standing firmly in selflessness, without any distinction, with the person in distress, both in the country and throughout the world. Beyond the profit and loss, able and unable, for us this hour of crisis is to help others, as much as possible to forward the hand of help.

"This is the reason why many countries of the world have remembered India in this difficult time and India has left no stone unturned to reach every needy,” he added.

Today, India is making every effort to save the life of every Indian and is following its global obligations equally seriously. Each and every word, each and every discourse of Lord Buddha reinforce India's commitment to serving humanity. The Buddha symbolizes both the Enlightenment of India and the Self-Realization of India. With this self-realization, India is and will continue to work for the benefit of the entire humanity, the whole world. India's progress will always be helpful in the progress of the world, he said.

“Both our scales and goals of success will change over time. However, the thing we always have to keep in mind is that our work should be done with continuous service. When there is compassion for others, compassion and a sense of service, these feelings make us so strong that you can overcome the biggest challenge.

The Prime Minister recollected that he was a part of the Buddha Purnima celebrations in 2015 and 2018 in Delhi and in 2017 in Colombo.

“However, the circumstances this time are quite different. So, we are unable to meet face to face.

"International Buddhist organization deserve praise for organizing a virtual Vesak Buddha Purnima Day in these difficult circumstances of lockdown. Due to your innovative efforts, millions of followers from all over the world are joining each other in this event.

"Besides Lumbini, Bodh Gaya, Sarnath and Kushinagar, the integration of ceremonies taking place at Sri Anuradhapura Stupa and Vaskaduwa Temple in Sri Lanka, are really very beautiful," he added.

“Online streaming of worship programs being held everywhere is in itself an amazing experience. You have pledged to celebrate this event as a prayer week for the frontline warriors from all over the world who are fighting the Corona global epidemic. I commend you for this compassionate initiative,” Modi said.

“I am fully confident that with such organized efforts, we will be able to get humanity out of this difficult challenge and reduce the troubles of the people. Friends, the message and resolve to remove the difficulty of every life have always shown the direction to India's civilization, culture. Lord Buddha has further enriched this culture of India,” he added.

“Buddha is synonymous with service and dedication. Buddha, with strong will power, is the climax of social change. Buddha is the one who is devoted to perseverance, self-sacrificing, and spreading joy all over the world.

“And look at the good fortune of all of us, at this time we are seeing many people around us, who serve others, treat a patient, feed a poor person, clean a hospital, to maintain law and order on a road, they all working round the clock. In India, outside India, every such person deserves a salute, a tribute,” the Prime Minister said.

