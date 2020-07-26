BSP issues whip to its Rajasthan MLAs, tells them to vote against Congress

Jaipur, July 26, 2020

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), headed by former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati, today issued a whip to its six MLAs in Rajasthan, who had last year "merged" with the Congress, asking it to vote againnst the ruling party in case any no-confidence motion or such other proceedings come up in the state legislative assembly.

In a whip issued thorugh its national general secretary Satish Chandra Misra, the BSP reminnded the MLAs that they were elected to the Rajasthan Assembly on the party's symbol.

They have been directed under para 2 (1) (a) of the Xth Schedule of the Constitution to vote against the Congress party in any no-confidence motion or any other proceedings to be held during the coming session of the Rajasthan Assembly.

The letter also warned them that if they violate the whip they would face disqualification under para 2 (1) (b) of the Xth Schedule.

The MLAs had joined the Congress by merging themselves with the ruling party in Rajasthan.

The BSP told the MLAs in separate notices that it is a recognised national party and, as such, there could not be any merger under para 4 of the Xth Schedule at the state level at the instance of the six MLAs unless there is a merger of the entire BSP everywhere at the national level "which admittedly has not been done in the present case".

The notice said the MLAs could not claim any merger under any "illegal and unconstitutional order" of the Speaker which it said was against the Xth Schedule and several judgements of the Supreme Court.

The BSP has also decided to intervene in the pending petition of disqualification before Rajasthan High Court or file a separte writ petition, a press release from the party added.

The six MLAs -- Rajendra Gudha, Lakhan Meena, Deepchand Kheria, Sandeep Yadav, JS Awana, and Wajib Ali -- had announced last year that they had merged with the Congress after winnning the state assembly elections on the BJP ticket.

