BRO constructs 180-feet bailey bridge to connect 20 villages in Uttarakhand in less than 3 weeks

New Delhi, August 17, 2020

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed a 180-feet bailey bridge in Jauljibi sector of Pithoragarh district, Uttarakhand in less than three weeks despite frequent landslides and heavy rains, the Defence Ministry said today.

A 50-metre span concrete bridge was washed away on July 27 when a cloudburst hit the area and the rivers and rivulets were flooded. This caused a mudflow of tremendous force. There were many casualties also due to landslides and the road communication was broken.

The BRO mobilised its bridging resources and set up to construct the bridge. The biggest challenge was to transport parts to the site from Pithoragarh amid frequent landslides and heavy rains. The bridge was successfully completed on August 16. This has provided access to flood-affected villages and connected Jauljibi to Munsiyari, a press release from the Ministry said.

The connectivity will bring relief to about 15,000 people in 20 villages. The constructed bridge has resumed road communication of a 66-kilometre road starting from Jauljibi to Munsiyari.

Local Member of Parliament Ajay Tamta had expressed concern about the worst affected isolated villages of Lumti and Mori at 25-kilometre from Jauljibi where maximum deaths had taken place. This bridge will provide essential support in rehabilitating the villages, the release added.

