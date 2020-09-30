BrahMos missile featuring indigenous booster successfully flight-tested

New Delhi, September 30, 2020

The BrahMos surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile featuring indigenous booster and airframe section, along with many other "Made in India" sub-systems was successfully flight tested for the designated range today.

A press release from the Ministry of Defence said the test was carried out at 1030 hours today from the Integrated Test Range at Balasore in Odisha.

"It is one more major step in enhancing the indigenous content," the release said.

According to it, the BrahMos Land-Attack Cruise Missile (LACM) was cruising at a top speed of Mach 2.8.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated all the personnel of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and team BrahMos for the mission.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO congratulated the scientific community and industry for this feat.

"Today’s successful launch has paved the way for the serial production of the indigenous booster and other indigenous components of the powerful BrahMos Weapon System realising Atmanirbhar Bharat pledge," the release added.

