Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami

Mumbai, November 9, 2020

Six days after his arrest, the Bombay High Court on Monday rejected the interim bail plea of Republic TV Managing Director and Chief Editor Arnab Goswami.

The court has asked him to file a regular bail plea in the Alibaug court and directed that it should be decided on merits within four days.

Goswami's team has already filed its bail plea before the Alibaug court, a day after he was shifted from a school there to the Taloja Central Jail.

In a related development, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called up Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and expressed concerns over the security and health of Goswami.

He urged Deshmukh to permit Goswami's family to meet and speak with him, said an official spokesperson.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis urged the Bombay High Court "to take suo motu cognizance" of the way in which the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra has "treated Goswami during the entire process of arrest to handling under custody, as alleged by him".

IANS