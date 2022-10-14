Bomb threat on Moscow-Delhi flight, search underway at Delhi airport

New Delhi, October 14, 2022

Security agencies at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here were on the alert after the Delhi Police received a call about a bomb in a flight that was coming from Moscow.

It was an international call that was made to the police control room (PCR).

The police said that they got the PCR call at around 11.15 p.m. saying that the Aeroflot flight, which was coming from Moscow and was scheduled to land at 3.20 a.m., had a bomb in it.

After receiving the call, all the security agencies were put on standby the whole night.

"Flight SU 232 (Moscow to Delhi) landed at runway number 29. It was carrying 386 passengers and 16 crew members. All were safely evacuated. The plane was taken to a safe place and was thoroughly checked. As of now no bomb has been found," an official said.

Security personnel were checking the baggage of the passengers.

IANS