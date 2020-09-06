Bodies of two terrorists recovered from Kishanganga river in Kashmir

Srinagar, September 6, 2020

The police along with the army have recovered bodies of two terrorists from the Kishanganga river in Tulail area in Gurez in Kashmir besides recovering arms and ammunition.

The bodies were shifted to the Gurez hospital for medico-legal formalities.

"Incriminating materials and arms and ammunition were also recovered which include AK-47 magazine, 9 mm pistol, hand grenade, wireless set etc.," the police said.

The police said as per the documents recovered, one has been identified as Sameer Ahmad Dar, son of Mohd Yosuf Dar, a resident of Dogripora Pulwama.

As per police records, he was missing since May 2018 and had joined proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen after crossing the LoC. The identity of the other deceased is being ascertained.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that both of them were local terrorists and were active across the border. In a bid to infiltrate back to this side, both of them died due to drowning while crossing the river. A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered and further investigation is in progress," the police said.

In another incident, based on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the forest area of Dana Behak Hemli Top in Kupwara, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the police and the army. During search, the hiding terrorists opened fire on the search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

"So far, some incriminating materials and arms amd ammunition including one M-4 rifle and two rucksacks have been recovered. The encounter is in progress," the police said.

IANS