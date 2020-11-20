BMC orders Mumbai schools to remain shut till December 31

Mumbai, November 20, 2020

In a significant move, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday ordered all schools to remain shut till December 31 as a precaution against the spread of Covid-19, an official said.

The state government had earlier permitted schools to reopen in phases starting from November 23 for Class 9 to Class 12, and later for other lower classes.

However, in view of the spurt in new coronaviruss cases and deaths post-Diwali, the BMC has decided against implementing the order till December 31, an official told IANS.

Simultaneously, the state government has tasked local district administrations to take a decision on reopening of schools-colleges in their jurisdiction depending on the ground-level Covid-19 situation.

The official said that the decision was spurred after the BMC studied the pattern and extent of Covid-19 spread in other states like Andhra Pradesh where the schools were reopened.

Accordingly, all schools shall continue to conduct classes via video-conferencing till December 31.

With 10,627 fatalities and 2,72,455 cases till date, Mumbai remains the country's worst-hit coronavirus hotspot from mid-March when the first death was reported here.

The state and civic authorities now apprehend the possibility of a "second wave" of Covid-19, necessitating the measure to shut down schools till December 31.

IANS