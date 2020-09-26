BJP's Team Nadda declared, BJP readying next-gen

New Delhi, September 26, 2020

The much-anticipated Team Nadda has been declared finally. Three ex-Chief Ministers have been accommodated as BJP Vice-Presidents while there has been a major overhaul among national general secretaries with many significant names dropped and new faces given a chance.

Many young turks with strong articulation skills have also been given a shot to prove their mettle.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia, and ex-Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das are three former CMs among the 12 national vice-presidents. From poll-bound West Bengal Mukul Roy and Bihar's Radha Mohan Singh figure in the list.

While Bhupender Yadav, Arun Singh, and Kailash Vijayvargiya continue to remain national general secretaries, new faces like C. T. Ravi from Karnataka have been inducted as well. D. Purandeswari from Andhra Pradesh has also been made national general secretary.

B. L. Santosh remains national general secretary (Organisation). Among 13 national secretaries, Rahul Sinha from West Bengal has been removed. Anupam Hazra has taken his place. Other prominent names that figure in the list of 13 are Maharashtra's Vinod Tawade, UP's Vinod Sonkar, and Maharashtra's Pankaja Munde, among others.

Rajesh Agarwal is the BJP treasurer. The post was once occupied by Piyush Goyal.

In spite of recent controversies, Amit Malviya continues to enjoy the party hierarchy's trust and will continue as IT cell head.

Young turks have been given special chances in Team Nadda. Karnataka MP Tejasvi Surya is now BJP's new Yuva Morcha head. In spite of his health issues, Anil Baluni will continue to head the media section and Sanjay Mayukh will continue to remain as his deputy. From poll-bound Bihar Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and Rajiv Pratap Rudy - both former ministers and articulate debaters - have been chosen as national spokespersons.

Guruprakash will also be a part of Bihar media. From West Bengal, Darjeeling MP Raju Biswa makes the cut. Tom Vadakkan who moved to the BJP from Congress will be BJP's spokesman from Kerala.

IANS