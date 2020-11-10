BJP wins 2 seats, Independent 1 in Manipur; NDPP 1 in Nagaland

Imphal/Kohima, November 10, 2020

The ruling BJP's candidates on Tuesday won two Assembly seats while a party-supported Independent candidate won the third one in Manipur, with the BJP leading in the fourth seat for which official result was yet to be out.

BJP's ally and ruling NDPP bagged one Assembly seat in Nagaland, where an Independent candidate was leading in the second seat for which bye-elections were held, officials said on Tuesday.

Elections officials in Imphal said that Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Oinam Lukhoi Singh bagged 10,960 votes to win Wangoi bypoll, defeating his nearest rival Khuraijam Loken Singh of the National People's Party (NPP) by 257 votes.

The Wangoi seat witnessed a triangular contest among the BJP, NPP and the Congress nominees. The NPP is an ally of the BJP-led government in Manipur.

In the Lilong seat, BJP-supported Independent Y Antas Khan secured 17,106 votes to defeat nearest Independent rival Mohammad Abdul Nasir by 3,078 votes.

In the Wangjing-Tentha seat, BJP candidate Paonam Brojen Singh got 15,147 votes to defeat Congress rival Moirangthem Hemanta Singh by 1,560 votes.

Though the Election Commission is yet to officially declare the result in Saitu seat, BJP nominee Ngamthang Haokip was headed for a win over his Congress rival Lamtinthang Haokip by over 7,661 votes.

Bye-elections were held in four Assembly seats in Manipur on November 7 and two Assembly seats in Nagaland on November 3.

BJP nominee Ginsuanhau was elected unopposed from Singhat seat in Churachandpur district in Manipur on October 22 after Independent nominee Chinlunthang withdrew his candidature.

The bye-elections were necessitated after Congress MLAs, elected in the 2017 elections from these five seats, resigned from the Assembly and joined the ruling BJP.

In Nagaland, ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate Medo Yhokha bagged 4,773 votes to win Southern Angami-1 seat, defeating his Independent rival Seyievilie Peter Zashumo by 598 votes.

The BJP is an ally of the NDPP-led government in Nagaland.

Independent candidate T Yangseo Sangtam is leading in the Pungro-Kiphire seat over his Independent rival S Kiusumew Yimchunger by over 1,527 votes.

The by-elections were held in Southern Angami-I and Pungro-Khipre seats on November 3 after the death of sitting legislators Vikho-o Yhoshu and T Torechu respectively.

IANS