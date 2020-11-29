BJP top brass meets to discuss farmers' Delhi protest

New Delhi, November 29, 2020

The BJP and the government's efforts to resolve and end the ongoing protests by farmers from various states at various border points of the capital intensified on Sunday, with party chief J. P. Nadda holding a high-level meeting at this house.

Home Minister Amit Shah joined the meeting, as soon as he returned from Hyderabad after campaigning for the Hyderabad civic polls, while Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was also present.

The Home Minister had on Saturday appealed to all the farmers to move to the Burari ground in the capital, assuring them that the talks would be held the very next day after this is done.

However, leaders of the protesting farmers dismissed the government's appeal, saying they would not accept any pre-conditions for talks.

The gathering of farmers, mostly from Punjab, has hit transport links to the national capital, with the halt in the movement of trucks affecting supplies. In light of this, the Centre is trying to end the protests as soon as possible, and is coordinating with the party organisation in this endeavour.

The farmers are demanding a rollback of the three recently passed agriculture laws, amongst others.

The farmers on Sunday rejected the proposal by the Centre to shift their agitation to Delhi's Burari ground and lift the blockade at the borders. The farmers said the offer of talks is conditional and they will not move to the Burari.

The farmers had been instructed to stay put wherever they were till further instructions from their leaders.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said they have also decided to stay at Ghazipur. "We will not leave this spot. We will not move to Burari. The Centre should come forward and listen to the farmers," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that he was committed to the welfare of hardworking farmers, and the Centres' new farm laws were a step in this direction.

Refusing to accept the Centre's offer to shift to the Burari ground in north-west Delhi to hold their proposed protest against the three central farm laws, thousands of farmers continued to rally for the third consecutive day on Sunday at Delhi's three interstate border points.

As the farmers continued to protest peacefully by shouting slogans against the government at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur entry/exit points on the Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Bahadurgarh and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh routes respectively, their numbers were swelling as more and more farmers were arriving at the spots.

The farmers were adamant in their demand that the Centre revoke the three farm laws to end the impasse, though they were not clear about their next course of action as leaders of multiple farmers' unions were holding meetings since Sunday morning to decide on their future strategy.

Farmer Satbir Singh, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib district in Punjab, asserted at the protest site that it was the "biggest revolution against the three farm laws enacted by the Central government".

"Even the Punjabi diaspora in the US and Canada have come in support of the farmers' protest. We will not move back an inch until and unless they repeal the laws. We will not go back until these draconian laws are done away with," Satbir said.

He asserted that a general consensus among the protesting farmers was to refuse the Union Home Minister's offer to shift to the Burari ground before the government holds parleys with them. "We will not move from the Singhu and Kondli borders. The supply chain has been disrupted and the pressure is mounting on the government."

IANS