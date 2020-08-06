BJP sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir

Srinagar, August 6, 2020

A BJP sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists at Vessu in south Kashmir's Qazigund on Thursday.

The sarpanch, identified as Sajad Ahmed Khandey, was shot from close range by terrorists injuring him critically. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

There has been a series of terror attacks on political workers and panchayat members in Kashmir.

Last month Waaeem Bari, BJP leader and an ex-district president of the party for north Kashmir's Bandipore district was killed by terrorists.

IANS