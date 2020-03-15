BJP leaders meet at Shah's house to chalk out MP strategy

New Delhi, March 15, 2020

Ahead of the trial of strength in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday, BJP leaders held a spate of meetings here on Sunday to frame their strategy for the state.

The final meeting was held at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's house and lasted around an hour. Apart from Shah, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Narendra Singh Tomar were present, as well as newly-inducted party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Various legal aspects were discussed at the meeting, the strategy for the floor test in the Assembly on Monday drawn-up.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs from the state who were ensconced at a hotel in Gurugram were getting ready to return to Bhopal on Sunday night. They will be brought from the ITC Grand in Manesar to the airport here in three buses.

Shah had earlier held a long meeting with Tomar. After the evening meeting, Tomar, Pradhan, Chouhan and Scindia met Solicitor General Tushar Mehta at his house to discuss some legal points and the meeting lasted for about one hour.

IANS