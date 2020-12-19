BJP ally Beniwal quits 3 parliamentary panels in support of farmers' protest

Jaipur, December 19, 2020

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, convener of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), the only ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Rajasthan, resigned from three parliamentary committees on Saturday in support of the farmers' agitation against the Centre's agriculture-related laws.

Beniwal was a member of parliamentary committees on industries; petroleum and natural gas; and petitions.

Mailing his resignation letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Beniwal said that he was disappointed as no action was taken on several issues raised by him.

"Despite the recommendations, if no action is taken then the importance of such structures loses all significance in a democratic system," he wrote in his letter.

He further added, "As the issues remained unheard and due to the farmers' agitation, I am tendering resignation from these three committees."

The RLP chief further announced he will travel to Delhi on December 26 to support the farmers sitting on dharna in protest against the farm law.

Beniwal will leave for Delhi on December 26 with thousands of supporters.

Beniwal on Saturday called a party meeting and thereafter addressed the media.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that his party always stood with the cause of farmers and shall continue to do so in future.

Over two dozen farmers have lost their lives in the protest and hence the central government needs to withdraw the three bills, he added.

The MP also announced that he shall contest the upcoming assembly elections in 2023 and the by-elections for the three assembly seats next year.

IANS