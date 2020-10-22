Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi tests positive for Covid-19

Patna, October 22, 2020

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi has also been found positive for COVID-19 amid the electoral battle in the state.

He tweeted on Thursday: "Tested positive for CORONA. All parameters perfectly normal. Started with mild temp. No temp for last 2 days. Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring. CT scan of lungs normal. Will be back soon for campaigning."

It is noteworthy that Modi has been active over the past many days for the Assembly elections and was constantly involved in the election campaign. He also addressed several public meetings in various constituencies.

Earlier, BJP spokesperson and star campaigner Shahnawaz Hussain was also found to be coronavirus-positive.

The first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections is scheduled for October 28.

IANS