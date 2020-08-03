Bihar cop heading Sushant probe quarantined in Mumbai

Mumbai, August 3, 2020

Bihar Police IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who has been tasked with heading the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case by DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has been quarantined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation hours after he arrived in the city to expedite the investigation.

Bihar DGP Pandey has tweeted that Tiwari was forcibly quarantined on Sunday even before the IPS officer could initiate his probe.

Pandey tweeted: "IPS officer Vinay Tiwari arrived Mumbai today on official duty to lead his police team from Patna but he was forcibly quarantined by the BMC officers at around 11 p.m. Earlier, he was not given a place in the IPS mess when he said that he is staying in a guest house in Goregaon."

Tiwari arrived in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. He was received at the airport by his four colleagues, who have been in the city for the past few days trying to make headways into the probe that has been with the city police for the last over 45 days.

At the airport itself, Tiwari had said that the investigation into Sushant's death was moving in the right direction.

He then went to a guest house in Goregaon with the other four where he had a long chat with them. On Monday, he was to meet DCP Abhishek Trimukhe of Bandra Zone-9. Trimukhe is looking after the case.

Now, Tiwari will be quarantined till August 15.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said that he has been "quarantined as per existing norms in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic".

Tiwari is presently lodged in the state police guest house in Goregaon.

The BMC said the P/SouthWard administration received information of the officer arriving at the SRPF Group 8 guest house in Goregaon east and a BMC team went to meet him on Sunday evening.

"Being a domestic air traveller, he needs to be guided for home quarantine as per the State government guidelines. Accordingly, the P/South ward team approached him at the said guest house late on Sunday evening," the official said.

The official said that the BMC team explained to him the whole procedure for domestic air travellers, including "home quarantine", which is fixed by the State government notification dated 25 May, 2020 under number DMU/2020/CR. 92/DisM-1.

"He has also been guided to apply to the competent authority of BMC for exemption in the home quarantine period as per the State government notification," the official said.

