Bihar cabinet expansion: Shahnawaz gets industry, road construction for Nitin Naveen

Patna, February 10, 2021

Portfolios to the newly inducted ministers in the Nitish Kumar government were distributed on Tuesday after the first cabinet expansion which saw the induction of 17 new Ministers.

The 17 ministers include 10 from the BJP, six from the JDU and one Independent candidate who has given support to the JDU.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Shahnawaz Hussain has been given charge of the Industry Ministry while Nitin Naveen has been given the Road Construction Department. The Environment, Forest and Climate Department has been given to Neeraj Kumar Babloo.

The Cooperatives Department has been given to Subhash Singh, Panchayati Raj to Samrat Chaudhary, Mines and Mineral Resources Department to Janak Ram, Art, Culture and Youth to Alok Ranjan Jha, Tourism to Narayan Prasad, Sugarcane and Law to Pramod Kumar and Prohibition, Excise and Registration to Sunil Kumar.

The charge of Food and Consumer Protection Department has been given to Leshi Singh, Water Resources Department and Information and Public Relations Department to Sanjay Jha, Social Welfare to Madan Sahni, Rural Development to Shrawan Kumar, Rural Works to Jayant Raj and Minority Welfare to Jama Khan.

Independent candidate Sumit Singh, who has supported the JDU, has been given the Science and Technology Department.

