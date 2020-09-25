Bihar Assembly elections to be held in three phases on Oct 28, Nov 3 and Nov 7

New Delhi, September 25, 2020

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today announced that the elections to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly would be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 in the first major elections to be conducted during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Counting of votes will be taken up on November 10, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said at a press conference here.

The first phase on October 28 will see polling in 71 constituencies, while 94 constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase on November 3 and 78 on November 7 in the third and final phase of polling.

Arora also said that, in view of the situation arising out of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, polling hours would be extended by one hour. "Now the polling time will be between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m." he said.

The term of the current Assembly of Bihar is due to expire on November 29.

Of the 243 seats, 38 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and two for Scheduled Tribes.

The Commission has also annouced elaborate guidelines to be followed during the entire election process for all persons during every election-related activity.

Among other things, the number of polling stations has been increased by nearly 63 per ent to 1,06,526 this time as compared to 65,367 in 2015 during the last assembly elections, with an average of 684 voters at each station against 1,026 five years ago.

COVID-19 patients who are quarantined will be allowed to cast their vote in the last hour of the poll day at their respective Polling Stations, under the supervision of health authorities, strictly following COVID-19 related preventive measures.

The Model Code of Conduct for political parties and candidates has come into effect immediately with the announcement of schedule. All the provisions of the Model Code will apply to the whole of Bihar with regard to all candidates, political parties and the government of the State. The Model Code of Conduct shall also be applicable to the Union Government in so far as announcements and policy decisions pertaining to or for Bihar are concerned.

