Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar, SP delegation to meet Hathras victim's family

Bulghari (Uttar Pradesh), October 4, 2020

After Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the Hathras gangrape victim's family on Saturday, several political leaders are set to reach Bulgarhi village on Sunday.

An 11-member Samajwadi Party delegation led by Akshay Yadav and former MP and SP state head Naresh Uttam will visit Bulgarhi by 11.30 a.m.; while Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad is scheduled to meet the victim's family at 12.30 p.m.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the incident arrived earlier in the village to once again meet the family. This is the SIT's second meeting with the family. They have three more days to submit a report.

There is a nationwide outrage over the gang rape and murder of the 19-year-old Dalit girl who fought grievous injuries for a fortnight before dying on September 29. The district administration has been accused of cremating her body without proper consent from the family, causing the pan-India fury over their act.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suspended several officials besides ordering a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter.

IANS