Bengaluru's Kengeri suburb reports record rainfall

Bengaluru, June 26, 2020

Bengaluru's Kengeri suburb and R. R. Nagar zone have recorded the highest-ever rainfall in the city in a day, an official said on Friday.

"Bengaluru city has observed historical highest rainfall of 185.5 mm in Kengeri and R.R. Nagar zone in 24 hours," Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) Director Srinivas Reddy told IANS.

The rainfall occurred between 8.30 a.m. on Thursday to 8.30 a.m. Friday.

According to Reddy, this is the highest ever rainfall recorded at one place in the city from the time record keeping started.

"Entire Bengaluru has recorded an average rainfall of 53 mm... generally that much average rainfall does not occur," he said.

Previous historical highest rainfall occurred on October 16, 1891, recording 101.6 mm rainfall in 24 hours.

Similarly, on August 15, 2017, Arekere and Bommanahalli zone recorded 182 mm rainfall in 24 hours, Reddy said.

On Thursday, other places which received extremely heavy rainfall along with Kengeri included H. Gollahalli, Hemmigepura, Gottigere, Anjanapura and Begur among others.

Nagarabavi, Bommanahalli Konanakunte, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bangalore University Campus and others received heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, due to the severity of rainfall, the Vrishabhavati river in Kengeri has cut off a part of the retaining wall and road.

"Inspected the spot with BBMP Commissioner and other officials near Vrishabhavati river in Kengeri where a retaining wall collapsed due to persistent rain on Thursday. Have instructed the officials to take up repair work immediately," Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) Mayor M. Gowtham Kumar said.

The retaining wall is not very far from where a metro line is located.

IANS