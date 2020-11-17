Bengaluru: Police arrest key accused Congress leader Sampath Raj in riots case

Bengaluru, November 17, 2020

Bengaluru Central Crime Branch police on Tuesday arrested former mayor and Congress leader R. Sampath Raj, who was wanted in the Bengaluru riots case.

Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil confirmed to the media through WhatsApp stating just "Yes", he has been arrested.

Raj had been absconding for the last one month from a hospital where he was admitted after he was "tested Covid-19 positive".

His escape from hospital had raised many questions as he was hospitalised after his name was included in the chargesheet filed by the police in a local court alleging that he was one of the conspirators in the riots case.

Earlier on Monday, a major breakthrough came in the case as the CCB had arrested Raj's close aide Riyazuddin for sheltering Raj and another Congress leader Zakir, who is still absconding.

It may be worth noting here that on August 11, Pulikeshi Nagar Congress MLA Akhanda Srinvasa Murthy's nephew Naveen Kumar (who is out on bail now) posted a controversial post on his Facebook timeline.

Furious over the post, a section of residents approached K. G. Halli police and D. J. Police to initiate action against Naveen. The police reportedly dilly dallied over initiating action, and the mob went berserk and indulged in arson and looting.

In a bid to control the raging mob, the police opened fire, killing four persons on August 11. Prior to police opening fire, the mob had set the MLA's house on fire besides torching several vehicles parked in K. G. Halli and D. J. Halli police stations.

The city police have already booked nearly 400 persons in this connection, besides filing chargesheet against Raj and Zakir, both Congress leaders, for allegedly instigating the mob but the two were absconding since then.

IANS