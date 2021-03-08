Batla House encounter: Court convicts Ariz Khan

New Delhi, March 8, 2021

A Delhi Court on Monday convicted Ariz Khan, an alleged Indian Mujahideen terrorist, in a case related to the 2008 Batla House encounter, noting that he intentionally caused the murder of encounter specialist and Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma.

On September 19, 2008, the Special Cell of Delhi Police carried out an encounter in Jamia Nagar's Batla House, in which two suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorists and Inspector Sharma died.

Ariz Khan was arrested in February 2018, a decade after allegedly being on the run after the encounter at L-18 in Batla House.

"Khan, along with his associates, voluntarily caused grievous hurt to public servants. The accused intentionally and voluntarily caused murder of Inspector M.C. Sharma by use of gun shot," said Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav.

The judge said that Khan and his associates also caused hurt to Head Constables Balwant Singh and Rajbir Singh.

The judge further said that the evidence produced on record leaves no matter of doubt that the prosecution has proved the case beyond all reasonable doubt and that the accused is liable to be convicted.

The court will hear the arguments on the point of sentencing on March 15 at 12 noon. It has also directed the investigating officer to conduct an enquiry to ascertain the financial ability of Khan and his family to give compensation to the victims.

Ariz has been convicted under section 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 333 (voluntarily causes grievous hurt), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 302 (murder).

He has also been held guilty under 307 (attempt to murder), 174(a) (Non-appearance in response to a proclamation) 34 (criminal intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 27 (using any prohibited weapons) of the Arms Act.

Ariz is allegedly associated with the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. Police claimed that he was present at Batla House, along with four others, and managed to give police the slip during the encounter.

As per the statements issued during Khan's arrest in 2018, the police had said that Khan is an expert bomb maker, executioner and conspirator, and had been wanted for his involvement in various bomb blast cases in Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Uttar Pradesh.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) A. T. Ansari represented the Delhi Police, while advocate M. S. Khan represented Ariz Khan during trial proceedings in the matter.

Of the five men residing in the apartment in Batla House, Mohammed Sajid and Atif Amin were killed during the encounter, Junaid and Shahzad Ahmad fled and were caught years later, while Mohammad Saif surrendered to the police.

A trial court had, in July 2013, sentenced Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmed to life imprisonment in connection with the case.

IANS