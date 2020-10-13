Bangladeshi cargo ship runs aground on Vizag beach

VIsakhapatnam, October 13, 2020

A 70-metre long Bangladeshi cargo ship ran aground at a Visakhapatnam beach near Tenneti Park due to heavy rains and winds triggered by the deep depression.

It reached the shore at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

"I do not know why the ship ran aground. We will know what failed after completing the investigation," a local coastal police officer told IANS.

He said currently nobody can embark the ship, nor anybody can disembark from inside.

According to the official, the ship is currently empty.

"Experts have to reach this place, they are all around the country. Some in the UK, some in Dubai, some in Delhi and some in Mumbai," he said, when asked about the next plan of action.

The official said the captain and the 15 sailors aboard the ship are fine and have all the facilities inside the ship, including food.

According to preliminary reports, the ship's anchor broke off during heavy winds, leading the vessel to get swept off in the night.

It was also believed to be waiting for more than 20 days to load cargo.

Meanwhile, the ship is attracting a lot of visitors, who are photographing and taking selfies with it in the background.

IANS