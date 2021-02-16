Badrinath temple to reopen on May 18

Dehradun, February 16, 2021

The portals of Badrinath temple, nestling in the Garhwal Himalayas in Uttarakhand, will reopen on May 18 morning, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The 'mahurat' for reopening of the portals was held at Narendranagar Raj Mahal on the occasion of Basant Panchami, it said, adding the time will be 4.15 a.m., in the morning of May 18.

Amid all religious rituals and chanting of Vedic hymns, chief priest of the temple Ishwari Prasad Namboodri will perform 'puja' on the opening day.

Badrinath temple was closed for winter sojourn on November 19 last, signalling the culmination of the annual 'Chardham Yatra' where over three lakh pilgrims visited the four temples -- Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri under the Covid-19 protocol.

The Chardham Yatra, which is considered as the backbone of the Garhwal region's economy, usually begins in April-May and ends in October-November every year.

IANS