Baby born on board IndiGo flight 6E 469 from Bengaluru to Jaipur

New Delhi, March 17, 2021

A baby girl was born mid-air on board an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Jaipur today, the airline said.

The baby was delivered with the help of the crew of flight 6E 469, effectively assisted by Dr Subahana Nazir, who was travelling on the same flight.

"Jaipur airport was immediately informed to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival. Both the baby and mother are stable.

"Dr. Nazir, who helped deliver the baby, was welcomed into the arrival hall and a Thank You card was handed over by our Jaipur staff. Great teamwork by all our staff concerned," the airline added in a brief statement.

