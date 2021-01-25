B M Hegde, Wahiduddin Khan, B B Lal and Shinzo Abe among seven chosen for Padma Vibhushan

New Delhi, January 25, 2021

Well-known cardiologist B M Hegde, Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan, archaeologist B B Lal, renowned sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe were among the seven people chosen for the Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second highest civilian honour, today on the eve of Republic Day.

Late playback singer S P Balasubramaniam and late Indian-American physicist Narinder Singh Kapany were also chosen for the award posthumously.

The Padma Awards -- the Padma Vibhushan, the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri -- are announced every year on the eve of Republic day and are given to people for their contribution and achievements in various fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil services, and so on.

This year's list includes 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards.

As many as 29 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI. There are 16 posthumous awardees and one transgender awardee.

Well-known playback singer K S Chitra, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, retired bureaucrat Nripendra Misra, who had served as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, businessman Rajnikant Shroff, the chairman and managing director of United Phosphorous Limited, bureaucrat-turned-politician Tarlochan Singh and Kannada poet, playwright and filmmaker Chandrashekhar Kambara were among those chosen for the Padma Bhushan, the country's third highest civilian honour.

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel and Islamic scholar Kalbe Sadiq were chosen for the award posthumously.

