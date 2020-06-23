AYUSH Ministry seeks details on claims of Patanjali Ayurved on COVID-19 drug

New Delhi, June 23, 2020

The Ministry of AYUSH, taking cognizance of media reports about Patanjali Ayurved having developed drugs to treat COVID-19, has sought details of the claims made by the company and asked it to stop advertising the drug till these are verified.

In a statement, the Ministry said, “Ministry of AYUSH has taken cognizance of the news being recently flashed in the media about Ayurvedic medicines developed for the treatment of COVID-19 by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Haridwar (Uttrakhand). Facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study is not known to the Ministry.

“The concerned Ayurvedic drug manufacturing company has been informed that such advertisements of drugs including Ayurvedic medicines are regulated under the provisions of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and Rules thereunder and the directives issued by the Central Government in the wake of COVID outbreak,” it added.

The Ministry said it had also issued a Gazette Notification No. L.11011/8/2020/AS dated 21st April 2020 stating the requirements and the manner the research studies on COVID-19 with Ayush interventions/medicines should be undertaken.

“In order to make this Ministry aware of the facts of the aforesaid news and verify the claims, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd has been asked to provide at the earliest details of the name and composition of the medicines being claimed for COVID treatment; site(s)/hospital(s), where the research study was conducted for COVID-19; protocol, sample size, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration and results data of the study (ies) and stop advertising/publicizing such claims till the issue is duly examined.

“Ministry has also requested concerned State Licensing Authority of Uttrakhand Government to provide copies of license and product approval details of the Ayurvedic medicines being claimed for the treatment of COVID-19,” it added.

Earlier in the day, yoga guru Ramdev launched Patanjali's Coronil tablet, which he claimed is a cure for COVID-19, at Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

IANS adds:

"Coming up with a clinically tested, evidence-based medicine was a challenge," Ramdev said. He also talked about various other immunity boosters at an event here during the launch.

Patanjali claims those administered the medicine were fully cured and none died. Ramdev even claimed that 69 per cent of them recovered within 3 days.

"We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak," said Balkrishna, Ramdev's close aide and MD of Patanjali Ayurved. He added that Patanjali conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients.

Patanjali has claimed that the clinical trials which were controlled in nature, was jointly conducted by Patanjali Research Institute which is based out of Haridwar and the National Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur.

Talking about the clinical trials, Ramdev said, "Under this 280 patients were included and 100 per cent of those recovered." He added they were able to control coronavirus and its complications.

He said that in the next few days, data of the trial will be released as evidence to bolster claims.

He said Ayurvedic elements are being used in the tablet. "There are more than 100 compounds used in Coronil," he added. An entire kit is being made for that which consists of other Ayurvedic medicine as well which helps in immunity. The entire kit comes at Rs 600. However, he claimed that it will be given for free to those living below the poverty line.

