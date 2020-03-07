Avoid rumours and seek medical help in case of coronavirus infection: Modi

New Delhi, March 7, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said people should seek medical help in case of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and avoid spreading rumours.

The Prime Minister, in his interaction with the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) and store owners of Jan Aushadhi Kendras through video conference, said the Central and State Governments were taking all the required steps to tackle the virus threat.

While the country has very skilled doctors and medical resources, vigilant citizens have a very important role in preventing the spread of COVID-19, he said.

The importance of frequent washing of hands cannot be overemphasised. Also one should cover one’s mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing to prevent infecting others, he added.

“All the confirmed cases of coronavirus infection are being kept under necessary supervision. But if a person suspects that he has come in contact with an infected person, then he need not panic but go to a nearby hospital for a check-up. The rest of the people in the family are also more prone to infection, in which case they should also undergo necessary tests,” he said.

“And yes, the whole world is making a habit of Namaste. If for some reason we have given up this habit, then it is also the right time to reintroduce this habit of joining hands in Namaste,’’ he added.

Referring to Jan Aushadhi Day, Modi said it was not just a day to celebrate a scheme, but a day to connect with millions of Indians who were being benefitted from this scheme.

“We are working on four goals for the health of every Indian. First, that every Indian should be prevented from sickness. Second, there should be affordable and good treatment in case of illness. Third, to ensure that there are modern hospitals, adequate number of good doctors and medical staff for treatment. And, fourth goal is to meet challenges by working on the mission mode,”, he added.

“I am very satisfied that till now more than 6,000 Janushadhi centres have been opened all over the country. As this network is growing, so too is its benefit reaching more people. Every month, more than one crore families are availing very affordable medicines through these centres,” he said.

Medicines at Jan Aushadhi Centres were available at 50% to 90% less cost than the market. For example, a medicine used in the treatment of cancer which is available in the market for about Rs. 6,500 was available in Jan Aushadhi Centres for only Rs 800.

“The cost of treatment is decreasing compared to before. I am told that till now, savings of Rs 2200 crores have been saved by crores of poor and middle-class people all over the country due to Jan Aushadhi Centres,” he said.

Prime Minister also commended the role of stakeholders running the Janaushadhi Centres. He also announced the decision to introduce awards related to Janaushadhi scheme to recognize their contribution.

Modi said Janaushadhi scheme was also becoming a great means of confidence for youth including the disabled. Thousands of youths were employed in the process ranging from testing of generic medicines in labs to their last mile distribution in public health centres.

“The government is making every effort to expand health facilities in the country. Constant work is going on to make the Janaushadhi scheme also more effective,” he added.

About 90 lakh poor patients have received treatment under Ayushman Bharat scheme. More than 6 lakh dialysis has been done free of cost under the Dialysis Program. Also, price control of more than one thousand essential medicines has saved Rs 12,500 crore. Millions of patients have got new life due to the reduced cost of stents and knee implants.

“By the year 2025, we are working fast to make the country TB free. Under this scheme, modern health and wellness centres are being built in every village of the country. Till date, more than 31,000 centres are completed,” he added.

“We must give due importance to cleanliness, yoga, balanced diet, sports and other exercises in our daily routine. Our efforts towards fitness will prove the resolve of a healthy India,”, he said.

