Attorney General Venugopal in self-quarantine, SC told

New Delhi, September 7, 2020

Attorney General K K Venugopal has gone into self-quarantine after one of his colleagues tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Supreme Court was told on Monday.

The information was shared with a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta during the hearing of a matter connected with the vacancies in various tribunals.

In the backdrop of this development, the Centre had sought adjournment in the matter.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju urged for a short adjournment in the case as the AG, who was representing the Centre, had gone into self-quarantine. The AG is the top law officer of the government.

The bench agreed to Raju's request and scheduled the matter for further hearing on September 15.

Sources familiar with the development said that a few other persons from the AG office too have gone into self-isolation.

The apex court was hearing a clutch of petitions in connection with the filling of vacancies in various tribunals, including the Central Administrative Tribunal and the Armed Forces Tribunal.

IANS