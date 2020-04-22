Attack on health professionals condemnable, govt. to ensure security, says Amit Shah

New Delhi, April 22, 2020

Condemning the recent attacks on health professionals in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah today said the government would leave no stone unturned in ensuring security and in looking after their wellbeing.

Interacting with doctors and senior representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), through a video conference in which Health and Family Welfare Minister Harshvardhan was also present, Shah expressed appreciation for the role of doctors in general and particularly in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He expressed confidence that doctors would continue to work dedicatedly, as they have been doing until now. He saluted the sacrifices made by doctors to keep the people safe from deadly diseases like COVID-19.

The Prime Minister was closely following all issues and concerns of doctors. All necessary arrangements would be put in place to prevent such attacks in future, he said. He appealed to doctors not to embark on even a symbolic protest as proposed by them, as it was not in the national or global interest.

Considering the immediate high-level response from the Union government and assurance given by the Union Home and Health Ministers, the IMA announced that it was calling off the proposed protest to maintain the fight against COVID-19 in an uninterrupted manner.

Also present on the occasion were Union Home Secretary, Health Secretary, senior doctors and NITI Aayog representative.

