At minus 3 degrees, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Srinagar, November 22, 2020

Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far on Sunday as the mercury fell to minus 3 degrees Celsius.

Sonam Lotus, Director, Meteorological department for the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, told IANS, "The minimum temperature was minus 3.0 degrees Celsius today in Srinagar, which is the coldest recorded so far this season. It is minus 3.1 degrees below normal."

Chilly winds from snow-clad mountains were blowing into the valley Sunday morning as most locals preferred to remain indoors to avoid the cold weather.

The Met office has forecast another spell of rain/snow in J&K and Ladakh beginning on Monday with the main activity expected on November 24.

Gulmarg ski resort recorded minus 7.4 and Pahalgam hill station minus 2.6 as the minimum on Sunday.

At minus 15, Drass town in Kargil district of Ladakh was the coldest place in J&K and Ladakh UTs on Sunday, while Leh town recorded minus 12.3 and Kargil town minus 8.5 as the minimum temperature.

In the Jammu division, Jammu city recorded 7.2, Katra town 7.0, Batote 2.3, Bannihal 1.0 and Bhaderwah 0.2 as the lowest temperatures on Sunday.

IANS