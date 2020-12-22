ASI removes cap on number of visitors to its Centrally Protected Monuments and sites

New Delhi, December 22, 2020

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has removed the cap on the number of visitors to its Centrally Protected Monuments and sites.

This was contained in the updated SOPs for the sites, issued by the ASI on December 18 to the Regional Directors and Superintending Archaeologists.

However, the total number of visitors to be allowed per day may be decided by the concerned Superintending Archaeologist/SA with the concurrence of the respective District Magistrate, who is the chairman of the District Disaster Management Committee of the district, an official press release said.

The SOP further stated that selling of physical tickets may be resumed where there are problems in QR code and network. Sound and light shows are also to be resumed.

The ASI communication stated that except the above modifications, all other provisions specified in SOP dated 2.7.2020 (w.e.f. 6.7.2020) shall be in effect until further orders.

All centrally protected monuments and sites shall continue to be bound by the COVID-related protocols issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Culture as also any specific orders of the State and/or District administration, it added.

