ASI monuments, museums to remain closed till March 31

New Delhi, March 16, 2020

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Tourism Ministry has decided to close all museum and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) monuments for the general public till March 31.

"Keeping in view the outbreak of deadly virus, we have decided to close all museums and ASI monument till March 31 to make sure the spreading of virus is stopped," Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel told IANS.

"The national museum will also remain closed for the period," he said.

Among most popular ASI monuments are one of the world's most visited sites, Taj Mahal, and monuments like Red Fort and Humayun's Tomb among others.

The decision came after the government on Wednesday issued a fresh comprehensive advisory on social distancing measures in view of the spread of Covid-19 disease.

The government has suggested closure of all educational establishments (schools, universities etc), gyms, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31.

IANS