Arvind Kejriwal's wife tests positive for Covid

New Delhi, April 20, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal has tested positive for Covid-19, sources in the Delhi government told IANS on Tuesday.

As per the official statement from the Chief Minister's Office, Sunita Kejriwal has isolated herself at home.

The Chief Minister, too, has quarantined himself.

Delhi reported 240 deaths and 23,686 Covid-npositive cases on Monday.

IANS