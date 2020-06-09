Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for COVID-19

New Delhi, June 9, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who developed mild fever and sore throat on Monday, has tested negative for coronavirus, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources said here on Tuesday.

"Kejriwal has tested negative for COVID-19," a party source told IANS.

Kejriwal, who had opted for home isolation following symptoms, gave his sample on Tuesday morning for the COVID-19 test.

The report of the test, which came on Tuesday eveninng, was negative.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said, "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not feeling well. He has fever and sore throat. That is why the Chief Minister has isolated himself. He is not even attending meetings."

Earlier, the Chief Minister had already isolated himself from all government programmes and meetings. He did not meet any officials on Monday and kept himself in isolation inside his residence.

According to Delhi government officials, on Sunday morning, the Chief Minister held a Cabinet meeting. Several ministers including Sisodia, Environment Minister Gopal Rai, and Health Minister Satyendar Jain attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Vijay Dev was also present. However, after developing fever, the Chief Minister cancelled all his programmes.

On Tuesday, the State Disaster Management Authority also had an important meeting. The coronavirus situation in Delhi was discussed at this meeting. But the Chief Minister did not attend as a precaution. In his place, Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia attended.

IANS