Army steps up hospital facilities at Delhi cantonment to fight COVID surge

New Delhi, April 28, 2021

The Indian Army has created several COVID facilities on a war footing to provide extensive medical assistance to veterans and their dependents, the Defence Ministry said today.

One such facility has been created at Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment (BHDC) where the entire hospital has been converted into a COVID hospital with comprehensive arrangements for providing critical care to all incoming patients, the Ministry said in a press release.

At the start of the current COVID wave, the Base Hospital catered for 340 COVID beds of which just 250 beds were oxygenated. This resource was being severely stretched for additional capacities due to the exponential rise in COVID cases. Despite the beds being filled, patients over and above this capacity are being treated in the Trauma Centre after obtaining their willingness to wait for beds.

A plan was quickly put in place to expand the capacity to 650 COVID beds of which 450 beds will be oxygenated by April 30. The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is also being enhanced from 12 beds to 35 ICU beds by April 29. The next phase of expansion will see the present capacity being augmented to 900 oxygenated beds by the second week of June.

For efficient patient management, a new COVID OPD under a specialist medical team was functioning round the clock for screening positive patients for home isolation, investigation, treatment advice and admission under a single roof.

This team clinically examines approximately 500 patients daily and appropriate medical advice is rendered. The endeavour was to ensure that all critical cases are provided appropriate treatment.

In another initiative, a COVID Tele-consultancy & Information Management Cell under a senior officer was functioning 24 x 7 rendering medical advice as well as information about admitted patients with due sensitivity.

On average, 1200-1300 calls were handled by this cell. Some of the functions being performed by the Cell included telephonic consultation including the provision of expert medical advice, updates regarding admitted patients to relatives, guidance regarding bed availability/admissions, COVID test reports, coordination of personal requests from patients/ relatives, information regarding COVID vaccination.

Citizens can make use of the following numbers to avail of this facility:- 011-25683580, 011-25683585, 011-25683581 and 37176 (through Army Line).

NNN